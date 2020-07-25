CNG to cost Rs48.95/kg in Mumbai

Sections
Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier by a rupee from Saturday. The cost of one kg of CNG will now be Rs48.95. The Mahanagar Gas Limited(MGL) on Friday, in a statement...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 04:44 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier by a rupee from Saturday. The cost of one kg of CNG will now be Rs48.95. The Mahanagar Gas Limited(MGL) on Friday, in a statement said, “In order to partially recover fixed costs in the face of lower sales volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and higher gas cost due to depreciation of rupees v/s dollar, MGL is constrained to increase its CNG maximum retail price (MRP) by Rs1 per kg.”

