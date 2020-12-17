Sections
Cold wave continues in Himachal, dense fog likely in six districts tomorrow

The state’s meterological department has issued a yellow warning of dense fog and cold wave for Friday in isolated places of Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Children enjoy ice-skating at the oldest open air ice-skating rink at Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as the minimum and maximum temperatures remained three to four degrees below normal.

However, weather was mostly clear throughout the state with dense fog in plains and lower hills and frost in middle and higher reaches. The state’s meterological department has issued a yellow warning of dense fog and cold wave for Friday in isolated places of Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said visibility will be less than 500 metres in isolated places of these districts, which will lead to disruption of traffic movement and crops in these areas are likely be damaged by frost. He advised people to stay updated.

The weather will remain dry throughout the state till December 23. Minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.7°C while Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1.2°C, 1.2°C, 0.4°C and 1.4°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 1.5°C, minus 1.6°C in Solan, 0°C in Palampur, 3°C in Bilaspur, 2.7°C in Hamirpur, 2.5°C in Nahan, 1.1°C in Mandi and minus 4.5°C in Kalpa of Kinnaur district. Keylong was coldest at minus 8°C.

