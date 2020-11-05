Sections
Cold weather conditions for next two days in Pune: IMD

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:17 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: The city on Thursday recorded 15.1 degrees Celsius and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts colder temperatures for the next few days.

According to IMD forecast, the temperature in the city will fluctuate between 15 degrees C and 16 degrees C. The weather department said that the trend of low degrees temperature due to absence of clouds and cold wave will persist for the next two days.

Pune recorded minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees C while Shivajinagar recorded 15.5 degrees C on Thursday.

The regional observatory stated that Pune has witnessed minimum temperature due to withdrawal of monsoon and absence of cloud cover.

Pune recorded 15.2 degrees C on October 31 and the temperature climbed to 18.1 degree Celsius on November 1. On Wednesday (November 4), the minimum temperature recorded was 15.01 degrees C at 8.30 am, IMD stated.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions have started gripping the state during the last five to six days and conditions were ideal for cold. The forecast adds that dry weather conditions will continue for next one week.

