Colleague among 3 held for killing Yamunanagar photographer for camera

Three days after the mutilated body of a 19-year-old photographer was found in Yamunanagar, police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of three men, including a victim’s colleague. The motive behind the murder is said to be the victim’s camera, the police said.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the CIA-1 has arrested Vaibhav’s colleague Sonu Saini, a resident of Lohar Mohalla, along with his two accomplices Pankaj alias Amit and Nishu, both from Tejali Gate in Jagadhri.

Crime branch in-charge Rakesh Matoria said, “As per the initial probe, it has come to the fore that it was Sonu, who had called Vaibhav. When he reached the Manakpur industrial area, he was first strangled and then his neck was slit with a cutter.”

“The trio was produced in a court, which sent them in five-day remand. The camera and mobile of the victim are yet to be recovered,” the cop added.