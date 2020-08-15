Sections
Home / Cities / Colleague among 3 held for killing Yamunanagar photographer for camera

Colleague among 3 held for killing Yamunanagar photographer for camera

Three days after the mutilated body of a 19-year-old photographer was found in Yamunanagar, police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of three...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:00 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

The accused in the police custody. (HT PHOTO)

Three days after the mutilated body of a 19-year-old photographer was found in Yamunanagar, police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder case with the arrest of three men, including a victim’s colleague. The motive behind the murder is said to be the victim’s camera, the police said.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the CIA-1 has arrested Vaibhav’s colleague Sonu Saini, a resident of Lohar Mohalla, along with his two accomplices Pankaj alias Amit and Nishu, both from Tejali Gate in Jagadhri.

Crime branch in-charge Rakesh Matoria said, “As per the initial probe, it has come to the fore that it was Sonu, who had called Vaibhav. When he reached the Manakpur industrial area, he was first strangled and then his neck was slit with a cutter.”

“The trio was produced in a court, which sent them in five-day remand. The camera and mobile of the victim are yet to be recovered,” the cop added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Independence Day special: Freedom in the Covid-19 times...
Aug 15, 2020 01:21 IST
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 01:18 IST
Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man
Aug 15, 2020 01:09 IST
Welfare of farmers and poor is top priority of government: Dushyant
Aug 15, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.