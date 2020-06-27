College teachers to be quizzed before they get participation certificates for attending webinars

Sections
The regional higher education officer (RHEO) of Meerut and Saharanpur division on Friday directed government colleges in the region to issue participation certificates to...

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:03 IST

By Kapil Datta,

The regional higher education officer (RHEO) of Meerut and Saharanpur division on Friday directed government colleges in the region to issue participation certificates to teachers for attending webinars only after they get at least 50% answers coorect in a follow-up questionnaire.

As online education slowly becomes the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, several colleges in the region are also organising webinars on different themes for teachers who would earlier attend seminars and get participation certificates. These certificates are factored into their annual assessments.

“ Earlier as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, teachers were attending various seminars and now webinars have replaced seminars. Teachers get benefited from such webinars as eminent educationists from various universities and departments deliver lectures and present research papers as well,” Dr RK Gupta, RHEO, said.

To ensure participants took the webinars seriously, the RHEO has directed the colleges to questionnaires for the teachers. “I have directed webinar organisers to prepare questionnaires based using Google Forms on topics delivered by the speakers. The organizers should get this questionnaire filled from each participant. This will give us the exact picture on how much attention were the participants paying. If participants answer more than 50% of questions correctly, only then should they be given the participation certificates. ,” Dr Gupta said.



The move comes in the light of the RHEO receiving complaints about teachers not attending the webinars seriously and only participating for the sake of getting certificates.

“There were complaints that several participants just took part in the webinars for getting the participation certificates. Many participants would often switch off their videos and audios during the webinar making it difficult to access whether they are actively participating or not,” said Gupta. “ There were instances where participants would just put up their pictures in front of the camera instead of attending the webinar themselves.”

Several colleges have already started making the participating teachers fill questionnaires. Dr RS Panwar, officiating principal, Mihir Bhoj Postgraduate Degree College, Dadri, said: “We are issuing participation certificates to teachers only if they get more than 50% answers on the questionnaire correct.”

