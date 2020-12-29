Colleges prep to reopen ‘live’, in-person lectures for Class 11, Class 12

Junior colleges in the city are about to start ‘live’, in-person classes from January 4, for Class 11 and Class 12 students, following the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) permission to start the same.

Now college administrations are gearing up to resume classroom lectures given the Covid protocols issued by the state government.

“We are all set to begin offline classes and practicals for Class 12 students initially at our college. Accordingly, preparations have begun to sanitise each and every bench and have sanitisers on the college premises. Thermal checking of each student will be done on the college premises. We are following all the guidelines given by the state government. Also, medical equipment like thermometer and oxymeter are on hand if any student is found with symptoms. Social distancing will be maintained in the classroom as students will be called in batches,” said S P College principal V M Solapurkar.

Aftab Anwar Shaikh, principal of Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science said, “We are following the Covid guidelines for starting-up of the colleges, but 90 per cent of our students come via public transport buses; and some of them from slum areas. Along with safety precautions inside the colleges, it is also necessary to provide students a safe travelling mode. As schools and colleges start from January 4, thousands of students will travel across the city. We will be checking and doing thermal scanning inside the college, but at the same time it is necessary to have their travelling exposure to the infection secure.”

Meanwhile, college principals are also worried about completing of the syllabus for FYJC students.

Due to the Maratha reservation case, admissions were on hold for two months, and the re-started from November 26.

“It is a challenge for all the colleges to complete the syllabus for FYJC students due to the delayed admission process. Now we are planning extra classes to cover the syllabus. Also our preparations for starting offline classroom lectures are on in full swing. Daily, each and every classroom bench will be sanitised,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.