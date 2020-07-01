Come out only if necessary, says Ludhiana police commissioner on FB live

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal on Wednesday went live on Facebook and answered queries of city residents about lockdown.

Most of the Facebook users complained of lockdown violation by residents, especially morning walkers. People also complained about the opening of liquor shops till 11pm in the city.

The police chief asked people to avoid going out without reason and to improve their immunity. Answering a query, the police chief said that police will not tolerate violations, adding that the police had already issued 15,000 challans for not wearing masks and were issuing 500 such challans daily. He said not more than 50 persons were allowed in wedding parties and the organisers had to obtain written permission from the district administration.

“It has been observed that after taking permission from the DC office, people invite more guests. The police have already lodged seven cases in such matters,” he said.

“We have also observed that morning walkers are using open gyms and collect groups. We are keeping a tab on it and will take action,” he added.

Replying to a query the police commissioner said people can travel in private vehicles in full capacity. Public movement is allowed till 10pm. He added that on Sunday only shops dealing in essential things can operate.

The police chief also clarified that gyms were not allowed to operate, nor were IELTS centres.

The police commissioner urged people to wear reusable masks. He also said that the police had decided to distribute masks among labourers.

Finally the police chief said that 3,000 police personnel had undergone tests and 25 were found positive, but they are asymptomatic and fit. They will join active duty after treatment.