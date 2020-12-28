Sections
Comeback: BCCI keeps Yuvraj waiting

Yuvraj, who quit cricket in 2019 and played for T20 league and T10 league, was among 32 probables announced by the Punjab Cricket Association earlier this month.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:52 IST

By Shalini Gupta, Hindustan Times Mohali

Yuvraj Singh. (File photo)

Yuvraj Singh has missed to make the cut to the senior men’s Punjab team as the BCCI has not yet processed his request for permission to make a comeback for his state team after he retired from cricket last year.

Punjab are slated to compete in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Alur from January 10, and will leave for the tournament on January 2.

Yuvraj, who quit cricket in 2019 and played for T20 league and T10 league, was among 32 probables announced by the Punjab Cricket Association earlier this month. It was PCA secretary Puneet Bali who had asked Yuvraj to come out of retirement and be part of the team with an objective to mentor the youngsters. The 39-year-old did play practice matches in Mohali last week.

“Yuvraj’s request is still under process with the BCCI,” said Bali.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh has been named the captain of Punjab team. Fast bowler Barinder Singh Sran has returned to the team from UT Cricket Association (Chandigarh). Munish Bali is the coach while former India pacer Manpreet Gony is the bowling coach.

Punjab team: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Mann (vice-captain), Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Dhanda, Krishan and Gitansh Khera.

