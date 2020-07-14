Coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours? No quarantine, only undertaking needed

Sections
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announces exemption for such inbound domestic travellers, particularly students coming for exams and business travellers

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The exempt travellers will, however, need to submit a formal undertaking with the officer in-charge (OIC) of the check post in a standard format provided on COVA app, which they would have to download on their phones. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh: Those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine, and only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post.

Announcing this relaxation for inbound domestic travellers, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said it had been decided to provide this concession to facilitate students wishing to come for examinations or business travellers etc, whose stay in the state is less than 72 hours from the time of their arrival. It has been decided to exempt such travellers from the 14-day mandatory home quarantine requirement that remains in place for domestic inbound travellers in Punjab, he said.

The exempt travellers will, however, need to submit a formal undertaking with the officer in-charge (OIC) of the check post in a standard format provided on COVA app, which they would have to download on their phones. Besides entering their details in the app’s travellers’ information section, these persons would have to undertake that the COVA app will remain active throughout their period of stay in Punjab.

UNDERTAKING THAT NOT FROM CONTAINMENT ZONE



The additional SOPs for such travellers requires them to voluntarily submit that they are not coming from any containment zone and undertake not to stay for more than 72 hours in Punjab from the time of arrival in the state.

During this period, they shall commit to monitoring their health and maintaining distance from those around, and also interact with the assigned surveillance team in case they suffer from any symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and will immediately call 104.

All due precautions would have to be strictly adhered to and non-adherence to wearing of mask/social distancing would make them liable to be acted upon under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

ONLY EXEMPTION TO THE RULE

If within a week of return any such person is tested positive then he/she will have to immediately contact the Punjab government at 104 and assist them in contact tracing.

While the Government of India had recently waived the requirement of home quarantine for domestic travellers and replaced the same with self-monitoring, Capt Amarinder Singh has made it clear that quarantine restrictions will continue to remain in place in Punjab on account of rising numbers. Today’s announcement is the only exemption to the rule.

