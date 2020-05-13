Coming together to feed stray dogs

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Canine lovers in the city believe that the relaxation of lockdown norms has enabled residents to ensure stray dogs in their areas do not go hungry.

Anisha Rao, from NIBM road, said, “It is still tough to feed stray dogs as some areas are containment zones and we are not permitted to visit these areas. We are hopeful that the situation eases further and the lockdown is lifted.”

Aletha Tavares, an animal rights activist, said that as soon as the curfew was announced many of the volunteers were unsure what to do. “Volunteers feed as many as five to 40 dogs a day. Some feed kibble (dry food), some cook rice and chicken and rice and milk. The first few days were tough as volunteers were uncertain about timings, but when the animal welfare board came out with basic rules about feeding, it helped. In the beginning there was dearth of dry food. Stray dogs usually depend on leftovers from eateries for food, but they were shut. Volunteers rallied and took up the challenge to go that extra mile to feed dogs,” she said.

Tavares said that NGOs like Karma foundation and ResQ were also delivering food packets to volunteers. “Recipes too were shared during this time to help volunteers feed dogs who were not used to dry food. Although, in general, people have been kind to animals, there are a few who don’t allow water containers to be kept for animals given the scorching heat. Despite these odds, volunteers have braved all this with the kindness and support of police,” Tavares said.



Michele Bhise, also an animal rights activist, said, “A number of feeders are there to feed the dogs, which is a good sign,” she said.

