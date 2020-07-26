Committed to increase women cops’ strength to 15%: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspecting the passing out parade of newly recruited sub-inspectors at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban in Karnal. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is committed to increase the strength of women personnel in the state police to 15% in the coming years.

“In 2014, there ere only 3% women cops in the state, we have increased their strength to 10%. Now, our target is to increase the strength of women cops to 15%,” the chief minister said, speaking at a passing-out parade for the recruit basic course at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

He said the state government is planning to open a modern police station in every district. A total 400 probationary sub-Inspectors, including 56 women, took part in the passing-out parade. The 16th batch includes 50 postgraduates, 198 graduates and 152 graduates in professional courses.

Rs 42-cr projects for Karnal

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 42 crore in Karnal.

The projects include construction of a new road from Karnal-Munak Road to Bhusli Road, a railway underpass worth Rs 25 crore. Besides, a sports stadium will be constructed on 6-acre land at a cost of around Rs 2.49 crore in Hathlana village in Nissing block. The stadium will have a 200-meter six-lane track, volleyball court, kabaddi ground, basketball game facilities, multipurpose hall and toilets.