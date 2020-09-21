Committee’s report on Gurugram floods delayed as three GMDA staff test positive for Covid-19

Gurugram: The seven-member committee constituted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to probe the cause of recent floods in the city, following heavy rain on August 19 and 20, has not yet submitted a final report in the matter as at least three GMDA employees involved in the exercise tested positive for Covid-19. The initial deadline for the report was August 28.

Confirming the delay, Pradeep Kumar, a committee member and chief engineer (infrastructure-II), GMDA, said, “We have made a lot of progress in terms of gathering data and conducting field work. Every single official in charge of a drainage beat has submitted their situation reports of what happened during those two days. But our three employees, including superintending engineer Mr Rajesh Bansal who is also a flood committee member, came down with Covid-19 in the past two-three weeks. Naturally, as they have had to undergo isolation, work has been delayed.”

The committee is chaired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) former engineer-in-chief, KK Bhugra. A Gurugram resident, Bhugra also played a key role in formulating a ₹298-crore ‘comprehensive drainage plan’ for Gurugram, whose implementation has been delayed due to prolonged talks with stakeholders in the second half of 2019, followed by the Covid-19 lockdown this year.

“The committee chairman has received all the data and situation reports from us. We will have to speak with him to take things forward and come up with the mandated solutions, both short term and long term,” said Kumar, declining to comment on when the report is expected to be ready.

As per an August 21 order issued by VS Kundu, chief executive officer, GMDA, “The flood protection committee will examine the causes of flooding specially in the underpasses at Golf Course Road, Medanta road, Rajeev Chowk and Iffco Chowk, which were submerged with stormwater rendering them unusable for normal traffic, and will suggest short and long term solutions... to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Though reluctant to speak about the committee’s findings so far, Kumar said, “The main issue with Golf Course Road, as we can see it, is that the carriageway became overwhelmed with run-off coming down from the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and the abutting Aravalli hills. We will have to find a solution to either retain the water on the hillside or slow its course towards GCR.”

Despite multiple attempts, the GMDA chief could not be contacted for comment.