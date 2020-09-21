Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Committee’s report on Gurugram floods delayed as three GMDA staff test positive for Covid-19

Committee’s report on Gurugram floods delayed as three GMDA staff test positive for Covid-19

Gurugram: The seven-member committee constituted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to probe the cause of recent floods in the city, following heavy rain on...

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:06 IST

By Prayag Arora-Desai,

Gurugram: The seven-member committee constituted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to probe the cause of recent floods in the city, following heavy rain on August 19 and 20, has not yet submitted a final report in the matter as at least three GMDA employees involved in the exercise tested positive for Covid-19. The initial deadline for the report was August 28.

Confirming the delay, Pradeep Kumar, a committee member and chief engineer (infrastructure-II), GMDA, said, “We have made a lot of progress in terms of gathering data and conducting field work. Every single official in charge of a drainage beat has submitted their situation reports of what happened during those two days. But our three employees, including superintending engineer Mr Rajesh Bansal who is also a flood committee member, came down with Covid-19 in the past two-three weeks. Naturally, as they have had to undergo isolation, work has been delayed.”

The committee is chaired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) former engineer-in-chief, KK Bhugra. A Gurugram resident, Bhugra also played a key role in formulating a ₹298-crore ‘comprehensive drainage plan’ for Gurugram, whose implementation has been delayed due to prolonged talks with stakeholders in the second half of 2019, followed by the Covid-19 lockdown this year.

“The committee chairman has received all the data and situation reports from us. We will have to speak with him to take things forward and come up with the mandated solutions, both short term and long term,” said Kumar, declining to comment on when the report is expected to be ready.



As per an August 21 order issued by VS Kundu, chief executive officer, GMDA, “The flood protection committee will examine the causes of flooding specially in the underpasses at Golf Course Road, Medanta road, Rajeev Chowk and Iffco Chowk, which were submerged with stormwater rendering them unusable for normal traffic, and will suggest short and long term solutions... to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Though reluctant to speak about the committee’s findings so far, Kumar said, “The main issue with Golf Course Road, as we can see it, is that the carriageway became overwhelmed with run-off coming down from the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and the abutting Aravalli hills. We will have to find a solution to either retain the water on the hillside or slow its course towards GCR.”

Despite multiple attempts, the GMDA chief could not be contacted for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Sep 21, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Woman assaulted on the pretext of occult cure for psychological issues
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
Chahal registers best bowling figures by any RCB bowler vs SRH
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
AS Rift appears between top echelon, army chief appoints a mediator
Sep 21, 2020 23:27 IST
In new tender for Vande Bharat trains, Centre wants more local parts
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.