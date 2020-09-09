Commuters cautious, virus vigil strict as Blue Line comes back to life

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday, after a near six month pause, reopened services on its Blue line network, which connects multiple stations in Noida and Ghaziabad and caters to a large passenger base.

Blue Line, which runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, experienced low ridership on Day 1 of its reopening, something that Metro officials had expected. Officials and passengers, however, hoped that the ridership will pick up once the frequency of trains increase and other lines in the network open up.

At present, the Blue line has been opened for graded passenger operation only between 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm. The DMRC has so far opened up the Yellow line, Pink line and the Blue line of the Metro system which together witnessed a total ridership of about 33,000 between 7am to 11am.

A DMRC spokesperson said that the Yellow line accounted for 21,900 passengers, Blue line 9,600 and the Pink line saw a ridership of 1,800 between 7am to 11am on Wednesday.

At the Blue line’s Electronic City station in Noida, security personnel and Metro staff could be spotted armed in safety gear, marshalling passengers or checking them in. At the entry gates, the temperature of every passenger was checked, with the travellers also being required to compulsorily sanitise their bag/luggage before being allowed to get on trains.

As part of the travel guidelines issued for reopening of Metro systems, commuters are also required to sanitize their hands via an automatic machine and then be frisked before being given entry to stations.

On Wednesday commuters expressed satisfaction and said they were happy that the Metro services had finally resumed.

hubham Kumar, a resident of Delhi, said that he faced absolutely no inconvenience in commuting on Wednesday.

“I had boarded the Metro at Rajiv Chowk and came to Noida’s Sector 61. The commute was smooth and hassle free,” he said.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Sector 49, said “I boarded the Metro at City Centre and got down at Electronic City. There was absolutely no crowd and the safety measures in place are satisfactory,” he said.

The other branch of the Blue line network terminates in Ghaziabad, with two stations at Kaushambi and Vaishali.

At the Vaishali station in Ghaziabad, the day started on a dull note with only a handful of passengers using the Metro in the morning hours. The number, however, picked up significantly later with passengers spotted waiting in long serpentine queues that snaked their way almost to the main road outside the station.

“The long queues were result of strict checks being done at the station. All social distancing norms were in place and every passenger while entering the station was asked to sanitize their hands. So, this led to the delay and queues started forming,” said Saurabh Kumar, one of the passengers who boarded the Metro train at Vaishali.

Anuj Agarwal, another commuter, said that Metro was the lifeline of NCR and now that it had been reopened it would solve the issue of commuting between Delhi and Gurugram.

“I am going to Gurugram to join my office. All these days I had opted to work from home as commuting would have been difficult. But with the Metro open now, I can go to my office. This will benefit thousands of residents who commute daily,” he said.

At the station, many passengers on Wednesday were spotted downloading the ‘Arogya Setu’ app, which has been made mandatory by the DMRC in its guidelines issued for safe travel.

Ghaziabad city is also connected to the Red line network of the DMRC, that has eight stations in the city. The DMRC on Wednesday said that they will be running 35 trains on Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad) and performing around 413 train trips during morning and evening hours from September 10 onwards.

“The trips will be subsequently increased as the operational timing of services get extended on September 11 and September 12 with the opening of other Lines in a graded manner,” the DMRC spokesperson said in a statement.

DMRC’s Blue line Sector 52 and Aqua Line’s (of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation) Sector 51 serve as interchange stations where free e-rickshaw service is provided for commuting. On Wednesday, as the Metro services reopened, there were very few takers for the e-rickshaw service.

Shiv Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, said that only two passengers can sit in a e-rickshaw at a time due to Covid safety norms.

“We have separated the seats with a plastic sheet. This was the first day, hence we got about 10-12 commuters for interchange in the first half,” he said.

Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, said that NMRC does not keep a record of e-rickshaw commuters.

Aqua Line had started its services on Monday registering ridership of 600 passengers on the first day. On Tuesday, it had recorded 725 passengers.