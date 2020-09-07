Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains

Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains

Around 300 angry commuters staged a protest when buses, due to heavy traffic, could not reach the local bus stand to pick them up

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST

By Ram Parmar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

On Monday, due to heavy traffic, the buses could not reach in time at the Virar bus depot and hence protestors marched to the railway station demanding more trains. (HT photo/Representational Image)

Around 300 angry commuters, mostly office goers, staged a protest outside Mumbai’s Virar railway station demanding more local trains on Monday after buses could not reach the local bus stand to pick them up due to heavy traffic. The Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and local police pacified the crowd as it created traffic snarls near the station during the morning peak hours.

Also read: Maharashtra records 70,521 Covid-19 cases in first four days of September

Prasenjeet Ingle, a commuter, said it takes around four hours due to heavy traffic on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for him to reach office.

On Monday, due to heavy traffic, the buses could not reach in time at the Virar bus depot and hence protestors marched to the railway station demanding more trains.

On July 22, angry commuters in Nalla Sopara demanded that they be allowed to travel by locals as only essential services workers are currently allowed to travel on them. They broke barricades and stood on the tracks.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 13:06 IST
Kangana Ranaut to be get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Sep 07, 2020 12:55 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Sep 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 12:21 IST

latest news

Celebrity endorsements for hygiene and personal care brands on a rise
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 13:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Officials screened for Covid-19 ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session and all the latest news
Sep 07, 2020 13:01 IST
NEP 2020 is a major step towards making India a knowledge economy, says PM Modi
Sep 07, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.