Compensate farmers instead of liquor contractors: SAD to CM

Compensate farmers instead of liquor contractors: SAD to CM

He asked the government to come out with a concrete proposal to engage the state labour in paddy transplantation

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:54 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to compensate farmers of four districts for the losses suffered by them instead of compensating liquor and mining contractors.

Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra also demanded action against distilleries and excise officers who had caused losses of thousands of crores to the state exchequer.

He asked the government to come out with a concrete proposal to engage the state labour in paddy transplantation.

He also demanded the government disclose how much funds it had received from the Centre to combat Covid-19 and how much money it had spent on this task till now.



