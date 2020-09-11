Sections
Complaints against actor Kangana Ranaut filed with Mumbai Police after ‘derogatory’ remarks against Maharashtra CM

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:10 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

After actor Kangana Ranaut uploaded a video on social media platforms on Wednesday attacking Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed illegal structure of actor’s Bandra Pali Hill office, Mumbai Police started to receive complaints from Thackeray supporters against the actor for her alleged derogatory remarks against the CM.

The Vikhroli police on Wednesday night registered a non-cognizable (NC) complaint against the actor on the complaint of a Thackeray supporter Nitin Mane, a lawyer from Vikhroli (East). “We have registered an NC and have instructed the complainant to approach the court for further persual of the matter,” said Sanjay Darade, additional commissioner of police (East region).

Similarly, a complaint was submitted to the Dindoshi police station by a Malad (East) resident Arun Mishra seeking action against the actor. However the police have neither registered an FIR nor an NC, confirmed Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police (North region).

