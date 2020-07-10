Sections
Home / Cities / Computer institute owner held for violating state directives

Computer institute owner held for violating state directives

The institute on Kakowal Road was functioning in violation of state government’s orders

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Basti Jodhewal police on Thursday registered an FIR against a computer institute owner and arrested him for violating the state directives to shut down operations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been identified as Prince Mehra of Bhamiyan Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhe Shyam said he came to know that a computer institute on Kakowal Road was functioning in violation of state government’s orders. “The institute owner had also invited his friends to attend classes. Students were not wearing masks,” he added.

The students fled when the police reached the spot, but the owner was arrested.



The ASI added that the accused was aware of the ban, but did not take the orders seriously.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused, who was later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kim Jong Un-Trump summit unlikely, says North Korean leader’s sister
Jul 10, 2020 23:27 IST
Chandigarh admn revokes conditions on resale of defence colony properties
Jul 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Delhi Police’s PCR vans to be fitted with cameras; control room to get live feed
Jul 10, 2020 23:24 IST
12 child workers rescued from Gandhi Nagar
Jul 10, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.