Computer institute owner held for violating state directives

Basti Jodhewal police on Thursday registered an FIR against a computer institute owner and arrested him for violating the state directives to shut down operations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been identified as Prince Mehra of Bhamiyan Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhe Shyam said he came to know that a computer institute on Kakowal Road was functioning in violation of state government’s orders. “The institute owner had also invited his friends to attend classes. Students were not wearing masks,” he added.

The students fled when the police reached the spot, but the owner was arrested.

The ASI added that the accused was aware of the ban, but did not take the orders seriously.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused, who was later released on bail.