Confusion over timings prevails on Day 1 of relaxation in Ludhiana

A day after chief minister Amarinder Singh announced a four-hour relaxation in the state, shops selling essential commodities in the city opened on Thursday amid confusion over the timings. As the decision on timings (7am to 11am) was taken late in the evening on Wednesday, most shopkeepers remained clueless about it and brought their shutters down before 11am for fear of action by authorities.

Residents, on the other hand, were seen openly flouting the curfew norms by turning up in their vehicles even as the administration had only permitted them to walk to their nearby shops. However, in a relief to the administration, most residents stayed home as essential supplies, including groceries and medicines, are readily available at doorsteps.

Deepak Chawla, a grocery shop owner, said, he opened the shop on Thursday morning but closed it before 11 am as there was confusion about the time till which counter sales are allowed.

President of the Punjab Chapter of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Harkesh Mittal said kirana wholesalers are facing harassment at the hands of administration due to the confusion over timings. “There is no proper communication from the administration due to which many wholesalers reached their shops on Thursday morning only to be asked by the police to return.”

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that residents were seen moving on city roads even after 11 am on Thursday but from now on, strict would be taken against such violators. Agrawal said that shops selling essential commodities, the owners of which have already got passes for home delivery, have been allowed to do counter sales from 7am and 11am. Residents can commute only on foot during the relaxation period (7am to11am).

Shopkeepers can carry out doorstep delivery from 11am to 7pm and wholesale shops can also open after 11 am and operate till 7pm.