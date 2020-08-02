Sections
Cong asks HPPSC to cancel exams scheduled for August 6, 7

To appear in the exam, candidates may have to pass through areas which are highly affected by Covid-19, said party’s state unit Kuldeep Rathore

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The mains examination centres are in Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi. (Representational photo)

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Sunday demanded Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to cancel examinations scheduled for August 6 and 7 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by Rathore, he has insisted that the exams should be postponed until the pandemic gets under control.

Rathore said since Covid-19 is spreading in the state through the people coming to the state from outside, it will be appropriate to cancel these examinations, in which candidates from other states also appear.

Moreover, he said, these exams are going to take place in Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi, and candidates may have to pass through areas which are highly affected by Covid-19, which can further increase the risk of infection.



Till now, hotels, food and beverage services, and other means of transport have not started properly and candidates coming from far-flung areas may face problems due to this, he added.

