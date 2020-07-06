Cong, BJP councillors meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, raise concerns over MC’s ill-preparedness for monsoon

Raising concern over “ill-preparedness” of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, Congress and BJP councillors conducted separate meetings with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at zone office on Monday.

While the Congress councillors rued lack of machinery and staff in the east constituency, the BJP councillors demanded that the silt being removed from Buddha Nullah should be lifted from the site on a regular basis.

Congress councillors Kuldeep Janda and Pallavi Vinayak said, “We are facing a shortage of tankers, trolleys and machines for cleaning the sewer lines. Also, more sweepers should be deputed by the civic body so that cleanliness could be maintained during the monsoon. We have also demanded that MC should arrange generators at disposal points so that the process to drain out the accumulated water does not get hit due to disruption in the power supply.”

The BJP councillors also demanded that the MC should take action against the contractors who are not taking up development projects even after work orders have been issued to them.

Leader of BJP councillors, Sunita Rani said, “The MC should regularly lift the silt which is pulled out of the nullah and dumped on the banks. Further, we have also demanded that MC should blacklist the contractors who have failed to commence development projects even after getting the work orders.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I have taken note of the concerns which have been raised by the councillors and directions have been issued to the MC officials to resolve the problems.”