Sections
Home / Cities / Cong, BJP councillors meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, raise concerns over MC’s ill-preparedness for monsoon

Cong, BJP councillors meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, raise concerns over MC’s ill-preparedness for monsoon

While the Congress councillors rued lack of machinery and staff in the east constituency, the BJP councillors demanded that the silt being removed from Buddha Nullah should be lifted from the site on a regular basis

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Raising concern over “ill-preparedness” of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, Congress and BJP councillors conducted separate meetings with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at zone office on Monday.

While the Congress councillors rued lack of machinery and staff in the east constituency, the BJP councillors demanded that the silt being removed from Buddha Nullah should be lifted from the site on a regular basis.

Congress councillors Kuldeep Janda and Pallavi Vinayak said, “We are facing a shortage of tankers, trolleys and machines for cleaning the sewer lines. Also, more sweepers should be deputed by the civic body so that cleanliness could be maintained during the monsoon. We have also demanded that MC should arrange generators at disposal points so that the process to drain out the accumulated water does not get hit due to disruption in the power supply.”

The BJP councillors also demanded that the MC should take action against the contractors who are not taking up development projects even after work orders have been issued to them.



Leader of BJP councillors, Sunita Rani said, “The MC should regularly lift the silt which is pulled out of the nullah and dumped on the banks. Further, we have also demanded that MC should blacklist the contractors who have failed to commence development projects even after getting the work orders.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I have taken note of the concerns which have been raised by the councillors and directions have been issued to the MC officials to resolve the problems.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Behind the border de-escalation
Jul 07, 2020 00:01 IST
Govt withdraws order to delink three hotels from hospitals
Jul 07, 2020 00:00 IST
China troops pull back from key friction points
Jul 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India’s ‘Captain cool’ turns 39
Jul 07, 2020 00:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.