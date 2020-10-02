Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Cong, BJP workers exchange blows in Ludhiana

Cong, BJP workers exchange blows in Ludhiana

Timely intervention of police, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, even as the episode lasted for around two hours

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

BJP workers protesting outside the Congress office near Clock Tower Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers exchanged blows near the Clock Tower on Friday, even as social organisations were paying their respects to the father of the nation on Gandhi Jayanti celebrations near the municipal corporation’s Zone A office.

BJP workers were protesting outside the Congress office to condemn Thursday’s vandalism at its office which they claim was carried out by Youth Congress workers. Timely intervention of police, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, even as the episode lasted for around two hours.

Jeevan Gupta, state general secretary of the BJP, said party workers were protesting peacefully. “The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has failed on all fronts. The government has triggered farmers’ protest to divert attention of people from scams,” Gupta claimed, adding that Congress workers had also damaged the posters of BJP leaders in the Clock Tower area.

With a large number of workers of both parties gathering at the spot, police blocked the Old Sessions Chowk flyover; vehicles heading from Jagraon Bridge towards Clock Tower were diverted, leading to a jam on the Jagraon Bridge and the Domoria Bridge.



District Youth Congress president Yogesh Handa said, “BJP reflects the ideology of Nathuram Godse. They tried to instigate Congress workers and deliberately chose Gandhi Jayanti to create ruckus.”

“Instead of protesting against the Congress government, the BJP should reflect upon its misrule. Farmers are on roads, businessmen are suffering losses, economy is at all-time low and rapes are happening every day under the PM Narendra Modi-led regime,” said Handa.

Later, both the parties separately visited the statue of Gandhi to pay homage to the father of the nation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

The story of Rajbala Ghosh, the first woman to write Hindi short stories
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills
Oct 02, 2020 17:42 IST
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal
Oct 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Khaali Peeli review: A ride back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years
Oct 02, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.