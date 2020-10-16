Cong goons, Chaduni did hooliganism in name of farm protests: Kurukshetra MP

BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Naib Singh Saini on Friday reiterated that Congress “goons” and state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni were behind the “attack” that claimed the life of a 72-year-old farmer, during the tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh.

Saini was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh regarding the death of Bharat Singh, a farmer from Ambala. The BJP’s tractor rally, in favour of the farm bills, was lead by Saini and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

He was sharing the stage with Ambala BJP chief Rajesh Batoura, son of the deceased farmer, Bhupender Singh, village Sarpanch Anil Kumar and some locals who were injured during the rally.

An FIR amounting to murder was lodged against seven farmers including Ambala BKU chief Malkit Singh.

“The farmer’s murder by the Congress goons and Chadhuni is a murder of democracy. But those who have committed hooliganism in the name of farmers’ protest will be prosecuted according to the law and the family will get justice. I’m from the same area and I know that these people are directly associated with the local Congress leaders and party rebel (Nirmal Singh),” Saini told the media persons.

He added that no lathicharge took place in Pipli in September when farmers led by Chaduni gathered in the town for a rally against three farm laws.

SARPANCH ALLEGES LAPSE IN ARRANGEMENTS BY ADMINISTRATION

Village sarpanch Anil Kumar, while speaking at the press conference, said that no arrangements were made by the administration during the rally. “The administration failed to maintain law and order during the rally. There were protests in Yamunanagar too, but nothing of this sort happened there.”

Several villagers and relatives of Bharat Singh had said that despite knowing that a rally would be conducted, the administration did not make any arrangements.

“Even, when we were heading for the rally from our village to the originating spot, BKU goons had tried to block our way and one of them even argued with Bharat,” Anil Kumar had said earlier.

On this, Ambala SP Rajesh Kalia said the police restrained from using force, otherwise, there could have been law and order issues in Haryana.

“We knew about the probable protests, but the protesters included only 10% of farmers, rest were anti-social elements. Some BKU leaders had praised our preparations then. If we would have used force then that could have serious law and order consequences in the entire state. We are investigating both the complaints (murder and highway blockade),” said Kalia.