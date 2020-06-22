Sections
Home / Cities / Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC

Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC

PUNE: Aba Bagul will be the Congress party leader in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the party announced changes in its Pune unit. Bagul has replaced Arvind Shinde,...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Aba Bagul will be the Congress party leader in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the party announced changes in its Pune unit. Bagul has replaced Arvind Shinde, according to a statement released by Congress state unit president Balasaheb Thorat on Monday.

The party leaders were seeking a change in local leadership, a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Bagul said, “I am thankful to the Congress party’s national and state leaders for giving me the opportunity to represent the party in civic body for a second time. I will try my best to discharge my responsibility as an opposition leader with the support from our party’s elected members.”

Other leaders were also aspiring for the key post in PMC. Bagul said, “I am going to take charge on Tuesday.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Richa Chadha says ‘manhoos’ 2020 ruined her wedding plans with Ali Fazal
Jun 22, 2020 19:02 IST
Iran’s currency reaches lowest value ever against dollar
Jun 22, 2020 19:00 IST
Nasser Hussain explains how Rohit Sharma can excel as a Test opener
Jun 22, 2020 19:01 IST
Wasp Network movie review: Netflix’s Star-studded spy thriller lacks sting
Jun 22, 2020 19:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.