Cong leader bats for high capacity mass transit route plan

PUNE: Congress leader and former deputy mayor Aba Bagul has asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to resume high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) plan by issuing tenders.

Maharashtra government had instructed government departments and municipal corporations put proposed projects on hold to tide over the financial situation triggered by the Covid-19 situation. Hence, PMC placed its proposed projects on hold, including HCMTR as it was only at a tender level.

A civic official on condition of anonymity confirmed that the municipal commissioner placed HCMTR project on hold as per the state government’s directions.

“HCMTR was proposed in the 1987 Development Plan. I am following the project for the last twenty years. As tenders were inflated by participants, it was scrapped. Now, PMC should take steps to keep the project alive,” Bagul said about the Rs 6,000-crore plan.

“The civic body did not need to pay the whole project cost in one year and it could be divided in the next five to six years,” he said.