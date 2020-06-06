Sections
Home / Cities / Cong leader, husband, 3 sons booked for abetment to suicide in Sangrur

Cong leader, husband, 3 sons booked for abetment to suicide in Sangrur

The victim, a ward attendant at Sangrur civil hospital, had consumed poison after his daughter eloped with a son of the leader, wife of the victim has alleged

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Kin of the victim protesting with his body in Sangrur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A day after a Sangrur resident, Sanjeev Kumar, 50, died at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, after having consumed a poisonous substance, police have booked Congress leader and a member of Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, Poonam Kangra, her husband, Darshan Kangra, and three sons for abetment to suicide. The sons are Vikasdeep, Rajan and Anmol. Kumar was a ward attendant at Sangrur civil hospital.

“Poonam, Darshan and their sons had threatened my husband after his refusal to our daughter marrying Vikasdeep. Vikasdeep eloped with our daughter on the intervening night of June 2-3 and the family started harassing us. He consumed poison on June 4,” alleged Chanda Rani, 47, wife of Kumar.

“The accused used to bully us, claiming that they are part of the government and our family could not harm them. My father was facing humiliation and he was forced to commit suicide,” said Bablu, Kumar’s son. Relatives of Kumar also protested with the body at the Mahavir Chowk in the town, seeking the arrest of the accused.

All five accused have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at the City Police Station-1. DSP (rural) Satpal Sharma said raids were on and the accused would be arrested soon.



