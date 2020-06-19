Sections
Home / Cities / Cong leader’s son held for firing at friend sent to one-day remand

Cong leader’s son held for firing at friend sent to one-day remand

Three days after Davinder Singh, alias Damni, son of a Congress leader, allegedly fired at his 22-year-old friend in an inebriated condition, Sohana police arrested him on Thursday...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Three days after Davinder Singh, alias Damni, son of a Congress leader, allegedly fired at his 22-year-old friend in an inebriated condition, Sohana police arrested him on Thursday evening.

The accused was produced before a local court on Friday and sent to one-day remand. Davinder was also sampled for Covid-19. The report is awaited.

A resident of Manauli village, Davinder is the son of Congress leader and block samiti member Gurdeep Singh.

Sub-inspector Barma Singh said, “Davinder was arrested from Manauli village when he was planning to flee. We sought his remand to investigate the cause behind the firing.”



On June 16, Davinder and his friend Jagdeep were travelling in the former’s car on the Airport Road. Davinder stopped the car and started arguing with Jagdeep over an issue. He fired two bullets at Jagdeep’s back and chest with his father’s licensed 12-bore gun, leaving his friend seriously injured. Jagdeep was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The weapon has already been recovered by the police

Davinder is facing a case of attempt to murder, registered at the Sohana police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader’s son held for firing at friend sent to one-day remand
Jun 19, 2020 20:47 IST
‘Rs 1,037 cr incentive approved in Punjab under Industrial, Business Policy, 2017’
Jun 19, 2020 20:41 IST
‘I’m disgusted’: Wrestling world rocked by sexual misconduct allegations
Jun 19, 2020 20:45 IST
Poetic vision of Tagore, Iqbal in focus during webinar at PU
Jun 19, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.