Cong leader’s son held for firing at friend sent to one-day remand

Three days after Davinder Singh, alias Damni, son of a Congress leader, allegedly fired at his 22-year-old friend in an inebriated condition, Sohana police arrested him on Thursday evening.

The accused was produced before a local court on Friday and sent to one-day remand. Davinder was also sampled for Covid-19. The report is awaited.

A resident of Manauli village, Davinder is the son of Congress leader and block samiti member Gurdeep Singh.

Sub-inspector Barma Singh said, “Davinder was arrested from Manauli village when he was planning to flee. We sought his remand to investigate the cause behind the firing.”

On June 16, Davinder and his friend Jagdeep were travelling in the former’s car on the Airport Road. Davinder stopped the car and started arguing with Jagdeep over an issue. He fired two bullets at Jagdeep’s back and chest with his father’s licensed 12-bore gun, leaving his friend seriously injured. Jagdeep was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The weapon has already been recovered by the police

Davinder is facing a case of attempt to murder, registered at the Sohana police station.