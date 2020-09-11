Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Cong leaders make beeline for Kurukshetra, extend support to protesting farmers

Cong leaders make beeline for Kurukshetra, extend support to protesting farmers

The leaders also condemned the BJP-JJP government for police action against the agitating farmers at Pipli.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Three senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, held separate press conferences in Kurukshetra on Friday to extend support to farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s agriculture ordinances.

The leaders also condemned the BJP-JJP government for police action against the agitating farmers at Pipli.

While interacting with mediapersons, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda extended his support to the farmers, who have threatened to launch a statewide stir if the cases registered against them are not withdrawn in the next 10 days.

He flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janayak Janata Party leaders for depriving the farmers of their fundamental rights. “Though it is a farmers’ movement, the Congress will continue to support them,” Hooda said.



He said the police action against farmers reminded him of the Kandela episode. “The BJP-JJP will have to face severe consequences for using force on farmers,” he added. The former CM said the Congress will also hold a state-level rally in support of farmers at Pipli in the near future.

Kumari Selja, who was the first to reach Kurukshetra along with an injured farmer, said this incident has exposed the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-JJP government. She said the ordinances were framed to benefit the corporate houses by forcing farmers to sell their produce according to prices set by them.

Selja also alleged that the government’s ordinances will promote contract farming. She has demanded that the government should withdraw the FIRs registered against the protesters.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the farmers will never forget the brutal action on them and the BJP-JJP will have to pay for it in the future. He also demanded an investigation into the incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
Sep 11, 2020 19:30 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

Beijing to impose restrictions on all US diplomats in China
Sep 11, 2020 19:30 IST
Agarwal Estates - Providing insight in turbulent times in Real Estate investments
Sep 11, 2020 19:28 IST
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Sep 11, 2020 19:25 IST
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
Sep 11, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.