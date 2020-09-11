Cong leaders make beeline for Kurukshetra, extend support to protesting farmers

Three senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, held separate press conferences in Kurukshetra on Friday to extend support to farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s agriculture ordinances.

The leaders also condemned the BJP-JJP government for police action against the agitating farmers at Pipli.

While interacting with mediapersons, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda extended his support to the farmers, who have threatened to launch a statewide stir if the cases registered against them are not withdrawn in the next 10 days.

He flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janayak Janata Party leaders for depriving the farmers of their fundamental rights. “Though it is a farmers’ movement, the Congress will continue to support them,” Hooda said.

He said the police action against farmers reminded him of the Kandela episode. “The BJP-JJP will have to face severe consequences for using force on farmers,” he added. The former CM said the Congress will also hold a state-level rally in support of farmers at Pipli in the near future.

Kumari Selja, who was the first to reach Kurukshetra along with an injured farmer, said this incident has exposed the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-JJP government. She said the ordinances were framed to benefit the corporate houses by forcing farmers to sell their produce according to prices set by them.

Selja also alleged that the government’s ordinances will promote contract farming. She has demanded that the government should withdraw the FIRs registered against the protesters.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the farmers will never forget the brutal action on them and the BJP-JJP will have to pay for it in the future. He also demanded an investigation into the incident.