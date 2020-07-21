Sections
Cong MLA hits out at Moga SSP over shopkeepers’ arrests

The legislator alleged that the police used abusive language against the shopkeepers

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:19 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Moga

Congress MLA from Moga Dr Harjot Kamal. (Representational photo)

A day after several shopkeepers were arrested and fined for allegedly violating lockdown norms here, Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal on Tuesday lashed out at SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill, claiming that the Moga police failed to maintain law and order in the district.

He said the crime graph had gone up in the past few months. “A few days ago, a trader was shot dead in broad daylight, but the police failed to nab them despite having checkpoints all over the city. A youth was also shot at in Buttar village recently, but no arrests were made. Due to police’s unprofessional approach, a constable was killed in an exchange of fire at a village here last month,” Kamal added.

The police had on Monday arrested over 50 shopkeepers for staying open past 8pm and issued fines of ₹2,000 each. This had sparked a row between the MLA and SSP after the latter refused to release the shopkeepers on the Kamal’s request.

Stating that the police used abusive language against the shopkeepers, Kamal said, “I condemn the police’s behaviour. The shopkeepers could not close on time due to harsh weather.”



“The MLA had contacted me on Monday and all the shopkeepers were released,” said Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans.

Despite repeated attempts, SSP Gill could not be reached for comments.

