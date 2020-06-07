Cong MLAs react strongly on Akal Takht jathedar’s statement over Khalistan

Sections
Urge SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to clarify their stand on the statement

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had said on Saturday that the Sikh community will accept Khalistan, a separate state for Sikhs, if the government offers it. (HT FILE)

Three Congress MLAs Amrik Singh Dhillon, Surinder Dawar and Kuldeep Singh Vaid have reacted strongly to the statements of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal over Khalistan.

The acting jathedar had said on Saturday that the Sikh community will accept Khalistan, a separate state for Sikhs, if the government offers it.

The MLAs have urged SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to clarify their stand on the statements.

The trio stated that both the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were indulging in divisive politics to grab power in the state.



Both parties are playing divisive politics to create turmoil in the state, which has attained peace after losing so many innocent lives during the dark days of militancy, they said.

