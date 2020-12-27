Sections
Cong observes black day as Himachal govt celebrates completion of 3-yr tenure

The workers wore black masks, staged protests at district and block level.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Congress workers protesting at Mall Road, Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government celebrated its third-year tenure, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Sunday observed black day and staged protests by wearing black masks at district and block level including the state’s capital Shimla.

During the protest, HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore termed the state government’s three-year tenure as disappointing and said that at a time when people are fighting a battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, the BJP is busy celebrating.

He also raised questions over the funds used for holding celebrations when the state is under debt.

“While more than 1,000 people in the state have died due to Covid-19 and many are fighting the battle against the virus, the BJP leaders shamelessly crossed all the limits of corruption by being involved in various scams such as hand sanitisers, PPE kits, Kisan Nidhi Scheme and CM’s relief fund. Rajiv Bindal had to resign from the position of state BJP president after these scams came to light,” said Rathore.



Taking a jibe at the BJP’s claim of making India Congress-free, he said, “BJP will soon be thrown out of power from the state as well as the country as people have seen the true face of BJP.”

Rathore termed the state government’s slogan of good governance as false and said soon the country will get rid of the BJP’s misrule.

During this, MLA Vikramaditya Singh expressed concern over the rising unemployment in the state and said that the present state government is making no major contribution to the huge claims of development.

