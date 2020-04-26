Cong urges HP govt to bring policy for school fee waiver during lockdown

Sections
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former urban development minister of Himachal Sudhir Sharma said that the education minister should work on this issue and provide the right information to the parents.

The Congress has demanded the Himachal Pradesh government to formulate a comprehensive policy for fee waiver by schools and other educational institutions in the state to ease the burden on the parents.

In a press statement issued here, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former urban development minister of Himachal Sudhir Sharma said that the education minister should work on this issue and provide the right information to the parents.

Sharma alleged that some private schools have been demanding fees from parents and have included charges for online education in the total amount which is totally wrong.



“Some private schools have voluntarily announced a waiver for the period of three months during which the educational institutions were closed,” said Sharma.

The Congress leader said that the education directorate has proposed to start classes schools from May 4.

“We urge the government to first review the infrastructural facilities available in schools. Some schools even lack basic facilities like a playground and proper classrooms. Starting classes without proper infrastructure may expose the students to the risk of getting infected,” said Sharma adding that most private schools in the state are affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education,

“These private schools also lack facilities and classes are run in small rooms. This would only increase the risk of infection and education directorate should cancel the affiliation of these schools,” said Sharma.

He added that the government should also arrange vehicles to ferry students to schools.

Other arrangements like parking spaces and toilets also need to be improved. Besides, the school premises should be sanitised every day to minimise the risk of infection.

“Norms of social distancing are also needed to be followed in all the schools and the students should also be screened on a daily basis at the entry gates,” he said.

