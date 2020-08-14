Sections
Congmen running illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Sukhbir

Congmen running illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Sukhbir

Claims the part was causing a loss of Rs 5,600 crore in excise revenue.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along other senior leaders, addressing a dharna against the Congress-led Punjab government in Khanna on Friday. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Congressmen were running the illicit liquor trade in Punjab and were causing a loss of Rs 5,600 crore in excise revenue.

Staging a dharna along with his party workers against an illegal distillery at Bahomajra, he said from Rs 5,000 crore during the SAD-BJP tenure, the excise revenue went down to Rs 3,500 crore during the Congress rule.

“Why there is no money to run the social welfare schemes? Ration under the atta-daal scheme is not being provided and social welfare outlays were not being released,” the SAD chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal demanded investigation into the role of Congress MLA Gurkirat Kotli in the illegal distillery case. “The Khanna police were deliberately going slow in the probe into the case,” he added.



Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said while action was taken against a station house officer (SHO and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Tarn Taran in the wake of the hooch tragedy, SSP Dhruv Dahiya was rewarded as he was posted in the same capacity in Amritsar (rural).

Charanjit Singh Atwal, Hira Singh Gabadia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Santa Singh Umedpuri and Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna also spoke on the occasion.

Social distancing norms were violated by the SAD workers at the Khanna rally.

CONDOLES SLAIN YAD LEADER’S FAMILY

Later, Sukhbir along with Majithia and other party leader visited Seh village in Samrala to express condolences to the family of Ravinder Sigh Sonu, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader who was shot dead on Tuesday. The SAD leaders condemned the Congress government for encouraging criminals and gangsters.

