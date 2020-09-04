Sections
Congress asks Himachal govt to access losses due to heavy rains

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday demanded that the state government should provide relief to farmers and orchardists by assessing the loss caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the state in recent days.

Rathore also demanded the clearance of closed link roads, especially, in rural areas. In a statement issued here, Rathore said the state government should immediately send officials of the revenue department to all districts in order to assess the losses.

He said financial aid should be provided to farmers and orchardists whose crops have been damaged due to the rains.

Expressing concern over poor conditions of roads, Rathore said roads in rural areas of Shimla district are in poor conditions and as a result accidents of apple-laden trucks are also being reported daily.



“The state government needs to clear the link roads which have been closed due to landslides as the apple season is in its peak,” he said.

