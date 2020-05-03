Sections
Congress flays HP govt for mismanagement of evacuation process

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former urban development minister of Himachal Pradesh Sudhir Sharma on Sunday slammed the state government for “mismanagement” of the evacuation process.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said that situation was such that the officers who were appointed nodal officers are not aware of their duties.

He said that the government seems to be unable to make proper arrangements for stranded people. “The government has failed to set up a system to bring back people stranded in other states,” he added.

He said that some elderly people were crying at Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh after failing to get seats in the buses sent to bring them home.



He said that stranded people including children are being called to designated places in Delhi and Chandigarh. But in both these places, there is a ban on leaving the house in many places, in such a situation, the government did not clarify how people trapped here would be able to reach the designated places.

He said that at this time the situation has been made like one during the partition of the country.

“Instead of appointing nodal officers, the government should set up a call centre to facilitate the people,” he said.

He said that the state should also set up a system to screen all the people returning to the state.

Sharma also demanded the state and the Centre evacuate the people stranded in the foreign countries with the help of the Indian Air Force.

Restore unemployment allowance scheme: GS Bali

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali on Sunday demanded the state government to provide unemployment allowance to jobless youth in the state.

In a press release issued here, Bali said that the previous government had started the unemployment allowance scheme under which the jobless youth were being provided ₹1000 to ₹1500 per month.

Implementation of the scheme becomes even more important as an estimated 5 lakh youth have been rendered unemployed due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

