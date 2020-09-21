Sections
Congress holds protest against farm bills in Ambala

MLA Varun Chaudhary said this would be the first time in the history of the country that hoarding is being legally recognised

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Congress held protests against three farm bills in Ambala on Monday.

Led by Congress MLAs from Mullana and Naraingarh, Varun Chaudhary and Shelley Chaudhary, respectively, the protesters along with Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain submitted a memorandum for the President to Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Varun Chaudhary, while addressing the party workers, said this would be the first time in the history of the country that hoarding is being legally recognised.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote his name million times on his coat pant, but is not ready to write MSP in these three bills even once,” he added.



This struggle of the farmers will not go in vain because those who have fought have never lost, the MLA said.

Jain said the government should bring a fourth ordinance that gives legal rights of the MSP to the farmers, and there should be such a provision that if someone buys at a price less than the MSP, action is taken against him.

The party also sought the rollback of the farm bills while demanding withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during Pipli rally and compensation for those injured in a recent lathicharge.

