Sections
Home / Cities / Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana

Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana

As a part of their statewide stir, workers of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest near mini-secretariat in Ambala against the Haryana government on various...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja take part in a protest against the BJP-led government in the state, in Faridabad, on Thursday. (PTI)

As a part of their statewide stir, workers of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest near mini-secretariat in Ambala against the Haryana government on various ‘scams’.

The protests were led by Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary, Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary and other party leaders.

They said that crores have been looted in the liquor scam, registry scam and rice scam by the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Party workers also handed over a memorandum to DC in the name of the governor.

MLA Varun said the government took this pandemic as an opportunity to loot the state through different scams.



In Karnal, hundreds of workers took out a protest march, accusing the BJP-JJP government of covering up the ‘liquor scam’ in the state.

The protesters, led by local Congress leaders Shamsher Singh Gogi and Sardar Tarlochan Singh, sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the ‘scam’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas
Aug 14, 2020 01:20 IST
In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties
Aug 14, 2020 01:19 IST
Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana
Aug 14, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.