Congress joins PAGD bandwagon for J&K district development council polls

In the run-up to district development council polls, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress attended a marathon meeting with the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—the two key constituents of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)— here on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted for over five hours at the residence of NC provincial president and close confidante of the Abdullahs—Devender Singh Rana.

The Congress deliberated upon devising a strategy and pick common candidates for the ensuing district development council polls to brighten their poll prospects.

Besides Devender Singh Rana, the meeting was attended by PDP general secretary and former MLC Surinder Choudhary and Congress spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma.

“It was conveyed to Farooq Abdullah who is the chairperson of PAGD, by the Congress high command that the party wants to support like-minded secular parties like NC to strengthen the secular fabric of J&K and for the welfare of people of the Union territory and Ladakh,” said Devender Singh Rana.

“In continuation of the communication of Congress high command received through J&K Congress president GA Mir, a meeting was held to chalk out a strategy to implement this on the ground because the time is less and there are some aberrations which have to be worked out,” he added.

Rana added, “We had detailed discussion with Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and senior PDP leader Surinder Choudhary. We have tried to iron out certain issues. This is very preliminary because this is the first stage and the working modalities are work in progress at the moment.”

Rana informed that the common candidates will be worked out for the DDC polls and that it was not a day’s work.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “We have started an adjustment process with the like-minded secular parties like NC and other political parties to ensure the victory of our candidates. We have discussed their suitability and there will be a broader formation wherein common candidates will be fielded.”

PDP’s Choudhary said, “This alliance is not for elections only but to fight for the rights and issues of businessmen, transporters, casual labourers, daily wagers and traders”.

He said that nothing was finalised about the candidates and for that more meetings will take place.

Meanwhile, another round of PAGD meet that began around 10 am on Thursday was still on at Rana’s residence.

He informed that the constituents were still deliberating upon candidates.