Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetting Sangrur resident’s suicide

Congress leader Poonam Kangra, who is also a member of the Punjab state commission for scheduled castes, was arrested along with her husband and son for allegedly abetting the suicide of a civil hospital ward attendant, on Sunday night.

The victim had consumed poison in the first week of June after his daughter allegedly eloped with Kangra’s son Vikasdeep. He died during treatment at the hospital. Police had booked the Congress leader, her husband Darshan Kangra and their son for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the victim’s wife. “The trio was presented in the court on Monday and sent to police remand till June 18,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg.

KANGRA’S SUPPORTER ALLEGES POLICE TORTURE

Sikander Singh, 40, of Toga Heri village near Malerkotla, who is a supporter of the Congress leader has alleged that the police had picked him up five days ago and thrashed him in police custody, forcing him to say that he had stayed at Kangra’s residence.

“Police forced me to also say that Darshan Kangra had threatened the victim,” he alleged.

Leader of opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said that he has taken up the matter with senior police officials and sought justice for Sikander Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, rural) Satpal Sharma denied allegations of police torture.