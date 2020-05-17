Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal gets threat over phone ‘not to go against MLA Simarjit Singh Bains’

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal said he received a threat over phone from a gangster on Sunday evening.

According to Karwal, the caller, who claimed himself to be ‘gangster Ladla’, threatened him not to go against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA from Atam Park constituency Simarjit Singh Bains. Karwal has lodged a complaint with commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal in this regard.

Karwal said the call from an unknown number appeared to be from some foreign country. The caller claimed he was a gangster and his name was Ladla. “The caller asked me in a threatening tone, ‘Tera Bains naal ki rola hai’ (What is the controversy between you and Bains,” he said, and added that he told the caller it would be better if he asked Bains about it instead of him.

“The caller again threatened me saying ‘jyada syana na bann’ (don’t try to be over smart). I also replied in the same tone and asked him to be in his limits,” Karwal added. He said after 33 seconds, the caller disconnected the call and never called again.

Karwal said, “I know Bains well and he cannot indulge in such cheap tactics. It could be someone of his family members, a follower or a sympathiser behind the call, but if he (Bains) did this, I want to tell him that I don’t care about such threats.”

Despite repeated attempts, Bains was not contacted as his mobile phone was found switched off. Friends-turned-foes Karwal and Bains are on a war of words since they have parted their ways. Before joining the Congress, Karwal was an LIP councillor.