Congress misleading farmers on new agri laws: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday charged Congress with having misguided the farmers on the Centre’s three agriculture laws, which he said would provide farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere and boost their income.

He was virtually addressing a function held by Himachal Pradesh government to mark the third anniversary of its rule in the state.

“Unfortunately, some people who don’t know the basics of farming are misleading the farmers. However, I believe that as the farmers will understand these laws, their doubts will get cleared,” said Singh.

He said there was propaganda that these laws would abolish the minimum support price (MSP) system. “The truth is contrary. In fact, the PM Modi-led government has adopted the Swaminathan Commission formula for fixing MSP and this year MSP of six rabi crops was announced as per this formula. Resultantly, there was a 1.5 to 2% increase in the MSP of these crops,” he claimed adding that the mandi system will also remain intact.

“Nobody can snatch farmer’s land,” he said, appealing to the farmers to let the new laws be implemented for one or two years and that the government would be ready to rework them if not found beneficial.

Congratulating the Himachal Pradesh government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for completing three years, Singh said it was a proud moment for people of the hill-state as well.

“Modi government is committed to eliminate poverty and has launched various schemes to achieve the goal. It is for the first time that the country’s budget has been prepared keeping the poor in focus,” Singh said.

The minister added that the three-year rule of BJP has written a new chapter of development in the history of Himachal and brought sea changes in the lives of people through welfare schemes.

He also mentioned the increased central assistant to Himachal Pradesh and lauded the state government for its achievement under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

Singh said that the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, inaugurated by PM Modi in October, has ensured easier deployment of troops and all-whether connectivity to tribal Lahaul-Spiti district. He also listed various public welfare schemes launched by the Centre and state.

The Union minister said Himachal is a tourism state and its home-stay model should be replicated in the country.

Gift of bulk drug park from Centre soon: Anurag Thakur

In his virtual address on the occasion, Union minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated the state government for its achievements. He lauded the chief minister for schemes like Him Care and Grihni Suvidha Yojna. He said the Global Investors’ Meet was a big achievement as MoUs worth ₹96,000 crores were signed last year.

Thakur said Himachal may soon get a big gift from the Centre in the form of a bulk drug park.

He expressed hope that the BJP would form the government again in the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda in his message (read out by state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal) said the state has achieved new heights on development front under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership. He also appreciated the CM and his government for the battle against Covid-19.