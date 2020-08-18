Sections
Congress objects to notification for delimitation of Ambala MC wards

Alleges the whole process was biased to help the ruling party; files objections with deputy commissioner.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:01 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Registering their objections to the notification of the delimitation process for the wards of Ambala Municipal Corporation, members of the Congress party met deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma on Tuesday.

The notification, issued by the Haryana urban local bodies department on August 13, has divided the MC areas into 20 wards. The department has invited objections through the DC till August 23.

Ambala MC’s last tenure ended in 2018, when there were 20 wards – 11 in city area and nine in Sadar area.

Later in 2019, the corporation was bifurcated into Ambala Municipal Corporation and Ambala Sadar Municipal Council, but the fresh polls have yet to be conducted.



Rohit Jain, treasurer, Haryana Congress, said, “We had already protested against the constitution of the ad hoc committee where no opposition member was added for the delimitation process and now the party workers have presented their objections on the boundaries of wards to the DC.”

The Congress, in its objection, alleged that the notification was issued on August 13, but there had been no communication or announcement for the public. It is clear that the whole process is being done in a biased manner just to help the ruling party, the party alleged.

“My ward has been wrongly divided into four parts. The delimitation process has deprived the opposition members of their strongholds, while their wards have also been added to reserved category,” alleged former ward number 2 councillor Darshna Mehta.

DC Sharma said after all objections were received, a meeting will be arranged with every party for further process.

