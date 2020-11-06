Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Congress protests removal of foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel

Congress protests removal of foundation stone having Sonia’s name at Atal Tunnel

HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said that removing the foundation stone plaque from Rohtang Tunnel is undemocratic

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Congress workers during the protest at Lahaul-Spiti district headquarters Keylong. (HT photo)

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Friday staged a protest at Lahaul-Spiti district headquarters Keylong against the removal of plaque laid by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the foundation laying ceremony on June 28, 2010, and have demanded the state government to reinstall it immediately.

During the protest, HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore said that removing the foundation stone plaque from Rohtang Tunnel is an undemocratic, unlawful and unconstitutional move by BJP led Centre and state government.

He said that the BJP is trying to distort history and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may rewrite new books wherein Nathu Ram Godse may be adored as a freedom fighter.

“Congress party will fight to save our Constitution” he added.

After the protest, HPCC also submitted a memorandum to Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner.

Rathore said that Congress will continue to hold protests every day until the foundation stone is not reinstalled.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
Nov 06, 2020 22:02 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST

latest news

Ban on green crackers leaves traders gasping for air even as Delhi chokes
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in TN
Nov 06, 2020 22:14 IST
No leads in Pashankar missing case
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.