Amritsar village sarpanch booked for abetment to suicide

Amritsar village sarpanch booked for abetment to suicide

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

A sarpanch of the Congress party has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 45-year-old man in Daburji village of Majitha sub-division, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased, Sardool Singh, had consumed some poisonous substance on Friday and died at Guru Nanak Dev hospital on Saturday. They said Sardool had taken the extreme step after allegedly being humiliated and thrashed by the village’s sarpanch, Baljinder Singh.

Baljinder has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the victim’s son’s complaint.

The victim’s son, Mandhir Singh, 24, told the police that around 11 am on Friday, he saw the sarpanch thrashing Sardool. On seeing Mandhir, the accused started hurling abuses and then left the spot.



Later, Sardool went home and locked himself in a room and consumed poison.

Mandhir said the accused was irked as he thought Sardool was creating hurdles in the digging work of the village pond.

Investigation officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh of Mehta police station, said, “Raids are being conducted to nab the accused, who is the village’s sitting sarpanch and owes allegiance to the ruling Congress party.”

