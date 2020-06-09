Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists cremated in Jammu

Sarpanch and Congress leader Ajay Pandita alias Bharti, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, was cremated in Jammu earlier on Tuesday.

Bharti was the sarpanch of Lukbawan village in the Larkipora area.

“We won’t leave Kashmir but I urge the government to create a regiment of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley,” said Vijay Pandita, brother of the deceased.

“He loved his roots and always extended a helping hand to the needy. After becoming a sarpanch he had decided to work for the welfare of Muslims,” he added.

Bharti’s father Dwarika Nath Pandita said, “We came to Kashmir in 1996. At that time Ajay was around 21 years old. He used to say Kashmir is our home. Some anti-nationals are behind his killing.”

Calling it a cowardly act, Lieutenant-Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu condemned the killing and said that those behind the killing are the enemies of humanity. The attack on any public representative is the attack on the democratic setup, he said.

It may be stated here that in December last year, Bharti had told the media that there was a threat to his life and had repeatedly demanded security.

Dr Mahesh Kaul, a prominent writer on Kashmir and a community leader said, “The killing of Ajay is another example of this jihadi paramilitary society to continue the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and the Indian state keeps on buying the half separatist theory of secularism via Kashmiriyat (”Cash” Miriyat).”

All Parties Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) leader Vinod Pandit said, “We strongly condemn the killing of Ajay Pandita. He was always under threat for being a sarpanch, and especially a Kashmiri Pandit. A probe is needed.”

Meanwhile, Congress questioned lapses to provide security to Ajay Bharti. Senior leaders of JKPCC have questioned the failure of the government to provide adequate security to Bharti being an elected representative and leader of a minority community residing in one of the most vulnerable areas in Kashmir.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) also condemned the killing and said that such cowardly attacks would not deter it from strengthening democracy at the grassroots level of the Union Territory.

The AJKPC reiterated its demand for security to its members and also advocated adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

“Pandita was vice-president of AJKPC and played a great role in strengthening the organisation. His killing is an attack on the democracy and a direct fallout of the frustration among the terror ranks due to back-to-back successful operations which resulted in the killing of nine militants in the past two days in the Shopian district,” said AJKPC president Anil Sharma.