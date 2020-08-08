Sections
Congress seeks special permission to hold functions for historic August Kranti Diwas

JKPCC has written to respective district magistrates to allow the party to organise functions at party headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Congress has sought special permission to hold symbolic functions to mark the historic day of Quit India anniversary, known as August Kranti Diwas falling on Sunday.

JKPCC has written to respective district magistrates to allow the party to organise functions at party headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar, although in a simple and symbolic manner to mark the important event in the freedom history of the country, said chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Sharma added that the importance of the day calls for celebrations every year to carry forward the spirit and sacrifices of crores of people who contributed to the freedom under the Indian National Congress led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The August Kranti movement was the turning point in the history of the freedom struggle as Mahatma Gandhi gave a call to launch the quit India movement from August 9, 1942, calling upon Britishers to leave India and exhorted countrymen to “do or die”.



In view of this significance and since the INC launched the movement, the party wants the tradition to be carried forward, observing all social and administrative norms of Covid but permission should be granted at all costs for the national importance day, he added.

