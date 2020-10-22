Sections
Congress spreading lies about farm laws: Anurag Thakur

The Union minister said that under the new laws, farmers will continue to get the benefit of minimum support price.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hamirpur

The recently enacted agriculture laws would change the farmers’ economy and its opposition was unwarranted and uncalled for, said Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur here on Thursday.

He chided Congress for spreading falsehoods on the agriculture bill and said people would not be misled by these attempts. He said Congress was anti-people and had always misguided the people for its own gains and benefits.

During its six-year tenure, Thakur said, the PM Narendra Modi-led government had made a record increase in support price of various farming commodities and had paid Rs 75,000 crore to the farmers under the minimum support price.

The Union minister said farmers will always get the benefit of minimum support price and a sum of one lakh crore rupees has been made in the budget for infrastructural development in the agricultural sector.



Earlier, the minister inaugurated the building of a civil hospital constructed at a cost of around Rs 5. 66 crore at Nadaun and also unveiled the online community building at Bhadrol village and the Mahila Mandal Bhawan Baihar.

While addressing the people, he said the central government had given projects worth several hundred crore rupees to the state including national highways to change the lifestyle of the people and the inauguration of Atal Rohtang tunnel at Manali was an example of that.

He informed that Himachal has been provided an interest-free loan of Rs 450 crore for 50 years. A huge budget has also been given for capital expenditure.

Thakur said that Hamirpur was the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country which has been given three medical institutes by the central government. Of this, Rs 1,100 crore is being spent on AIIMS in Bilaspur, 550 crore on PGI’s satellite centre in Una and Rs 322 crore on medical college in Hamirpur.

State health and ayurveda minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said Himachal has emerged as a leading state in the field of health.

