Congress stages protest over new land laws, “anti-farmer” policies

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday staged a protest against the new land laws and “anti-farmer” policies of the BJP government.

Congress leaders and workers led by former minister Raman Bhalla marched towards the Civil Secretariat, raising slogans to protest against the recently amended J&K land laws and farmers’ bills passed in the Parliament.

Scuffles were witnessed between protesting Congress workers and policemen. The protesters were stopped by the police near Shalimar Chowk, where Bhalla addressed the workers and media.

Bhalla said, “Recently amended J&K land laws are anti-people, anti-poor and anti-Jammu”.



He described this move of the BJP government as sheer frustration and deviation from what Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reminded BJP of the promises made by Modi about the safety and guarantee of jobs to people here at the time of the revocation of Article 370.

Bhalla also questioned BJP’s ‘one nation one constitution’ slogan reminding the people of different land laws in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North-eastern states.

He warned the government not to test the patience of peace-loving citizens of J&K by snatching their land and jobs.

He demanded an immediate review of these laws ensuring the guarantee and safety of the land and resources of residents.

He added that more than 62 crore farmers are up in arms against the Modi government’s new agrarian laws.

He urged the BJP government to review the recent bills passed related to farmers and told the gathering that the Congress party will fight for their rights till these “black laws” were not rolled back or reviewed.

