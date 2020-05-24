Sections
Home / Cities / Congress surprised over CM’s statement to make Himachal quarantine destination

Congress surprised over CM’s statement to make Himachal quarantine destination

HPCC chief Rathore asked the chief minister to take “practical decisions after due consideration” for reviving the state’s economy.

Updated: May 24, 2020 17:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Sunday lashed out at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his recent statement of exploring ways to promote the hill state as a quarantine destination to boost tourism.

In a statement issued here, Rathore asked the chief minister to take “practical decisions after due consideration” for reviving the state’s economy. “It is not only wrong to present Himachal as a quarantine destination but it may also prove dangerous for the state… The Congress would not accept this decision to give an open invitation to the pandemic,” Rathore said.

He said that the state government is not able to control the situation and this decision will be an open invitation for the pandemic as making the state a quarantine destination will increase coronavirus cases.

While expressing concern over increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, Rathore said that state government is not able to prevent the coronavirus pandemic and amid such a situation, CM’s efforts of reviving the economy of tourism and hotel industry by making Himachal a quarantine destination will prove to be an anti-people decision.



Thakur had recently told a private news channel that the state government might promote Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination by converting its hotels into quarantine centres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Top floor of three-storey house in Shimla gutted in fire
May 24, 2020 17:49 IST
Maggi or Madge-y? Pronunciation of noodles brand divides Twitter
May 24, 2020 17:48 IST
Heat wave grips parts of country, Sonegaon hottest location at 46.2°C
May 24, 2020 17:56 IST
Mayawati a ‘Twitter behanji’ and ‘undeclared spokesperson of BJP’: Congress
May 24, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.