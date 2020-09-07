Sections
Congress to hold protest against corruption, unemployment in Himachal

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The state unit of Congress will be staging a protest against the alleged increase in corruption, unemployment, inflation and other grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

Accusing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government of turning a blind eye towards the problems being faced by people, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore said the party has decided to awaken the government about these issues.

He said the current regime did not make a single achievement during its two-and-a-half-year tenure, and instead remained incompetent in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a time when farmers, orchardists, businessmen and others are in deep trouble, the government is trying to loot them by imposing taxes and inflated bills of electricity, water, house tax etc., instead of providing relief in such a time of financial crisis, the Congress said.



Rathore said the central government had already destroyed the economy with demonetisation and implementing GST, and now it was pushing the country towards destruction as the GDP has reached minus 23.9%.

He added that people of the state have understood that BJP is only good in making false promises.

“Not only in Himachal, but Congress is going to launch a nationwide movement against the BJP government’s failures, anti-people policies and its authoritarian behaviour,” said Rathore.

