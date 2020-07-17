Sections
Congress upset over advertisement

Congress registered its resentment over an advertisement, for the job portal, issued by the state industries department for not carrying photos of any party leader. The...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:15 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Congress registered its resentment over an advertisement, for the job portal, issued by the state industries department for not carrying photos of any party leader.

The advertisement about the newly launched MahaJobs portal featured leaders from the party’s ruling allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Expressing disappointment over the issue, Congress parliamentarian Rajeev Satav tweeted, “The scheme is good, but one should remember that this is a coalition government. I hope the government will rectify its mistake while issuing advertisements in the future.”

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat later said that he received a call from industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai to clear air over the issue. “He [Desai] assured us that the mistake will be rectified in the future. We are drawing curtains on it now,” he said.

